MacDermid is likely to serve as a defenseman Saturday against the Coyotes, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
MacDermid served as a fourth-line forward in Friday's game between these same two teams; however, blueliner Ryan Murray left with an upper-body injury and the Avalanche will need a fill-in. The team did not call up anyone as a replacement, so if Murray is forced to sit Saturday, MacDermid will likely play defense with forward Gabriel Landeskog (COVID-19 protocols) expected to rejoin the team after missing three games.
