MacDermid could enter Wednesday's lineup against the Blues, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar appears to be shaking up the combinations after Colorado went scoreless in two consecutive games. MacDermid was part of Wednesday's morning skate and was off the ice early, while Jonathan Drouin and Tomas Tatar stuck around to continue working. That, according to Rawal, is a sign of who will playing Wednesday, although Bednar didn't confirm the lineup. For a team that hasn't scored in six periods, MacDermid is an odd choice. Riley Tufte, who was called up from AHL Colorado on Tuesday, is expected to skate on the second line.