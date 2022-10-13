MacDermid had nine hits over 10:04 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

MacDermid is a hybrid defenseman/forward who skated as a winger on the fourth line Wednesday. He'll move in and out of the lineup depending on matchups or positional need and should accumulate a lot of hits -- he administered 105 body checks over 58 games while averaging 7:24 TOI last season.