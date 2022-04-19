MacDermid had four hits and finished plus-1 over 10:32 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 loss to Washington.
MacDermid entered the active lineup for the first time in six games with defensemen Erik Johnson (lower body) and Devon Toews (undisclosed) out of action. He could get more starts, because Toews will be out through the team's upcoming three-game road trip.
