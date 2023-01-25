MacDermid produced an assist, four hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

MacDermid set up an Andrew Cogliano tally in the second period. With three assists in 11 outings in January, this has been MacDermid's most productive month of the campaign -- mainly because he's been a fixture in an otherwise depleted lineup. The 28-year-old bruiser has four helpers, 65 hits, 31 PIM, eight shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 25 contests overall.