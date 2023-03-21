MacDermid scored a goal, levied three hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

MacDermid had played just once in the last 11 contests due to a concussion and a lower-body injury. He made his return impactful with his first goal since March 25, 2022. The 28-year-old has five points, 18 shots on net, 79 hits, 27 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 38 appearances this season -- his offense is too limited to make a positive impact in fantasy.