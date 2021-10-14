MacDermid did not suit up for Wednesday's season-opener against Chicago.
MacDermid is a defenseman that skated on the fourth line during Tuesday's practice following the Avalanche placing Nathan MacKinnon in the league's COVID-19 protocols. The Avalanche eventually opted to replace MacKinnon on the active roster with AHL-callup Jayson Megna, who served as the fourth-line center.
