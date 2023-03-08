MacDermid (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
MacDermid was playing in his first game back from a concussion. The 28-year-old fell and crashed into the boards, though it's unclear what exactly prevented him from finishing the contest. More information on his status should be available ahead of Thursday's game versus the Kings.
