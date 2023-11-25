MacDermid scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
This was just his fifth game of the season. MacDermid saw just 3:30 of ice time in a fourth-line role -- he's been under five minutes of ice time in three of his appearances. The 29-year-old defenseman-turned-winger has added two shots on net, seven hits, seven PIM and a plus-1 rating. Once Logan O'Connor (lower body) and Tomas Tatar (undisclosed) can return, MacDermid is likely headed back to the press box as a healthy scratch.
