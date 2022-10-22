MacDermid had three hits and a five-minute major penalty over 8:46 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 loss to Seattle.

MacDermid had been operating as a forward on the fourth line but was shifted back to the blue line Friday with Devon Toews (undisclosed) unavailable. He plays with an edge and could be considered Colorado's enforcer; MacDermid, who averages 7:16 TOI, leads the team with 17 hits, which translates to 35.1 hits per 60 minutes.