MacDermid will operate as a fourth-line forward for Tuesday's game against Arizona, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

MacDermid filled in on the blue line the last few games, but the hybrid player slides up to forward with the expected return of defenseman Ryan Murray from an upper-body injury. MacDermid has three points (one goal), 27 shots on net, 46 hits, a team-high 56 PIM and is plus-4 while averaging 7:29 TOI over 31 games.