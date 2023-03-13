MacDermid (lower body) was still wearing a red non-contact jersey at Monday's game-day skate, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports, indicating he'll remain sidelined versus Montreal on Monday.

Until he is cleared for contact, MacDermid should be expected to remain on the shelf. The blueliner has played just once in the Avs' last seven games, posting three shots and one block in 11:56 of ice time. Even once back in the lineup, MacDermid figures to offer minimal fantasy value given his lack of offensive upside.