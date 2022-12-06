MacDermid (lower body) is listed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 24, per the NHL media site.

MacDermid's placement on IR should come as a surprise considering he is not expected back until late December at the earliest. Without the defenseman in the lineup, Andreas Englund has been pressed into service along with Jacob MacDonald. Even once cleared to play, MacDermid is far from a lock to play every night and could find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch periodically.