MacDermid logged an assist and four hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

MacDermid earned his first point of the year after successfully helping to kill a penalty. He got the puck to Nathan MacKinnon, who set up Mikko Rantanen for a rush out of the box midway through the second period. MacDermid has been in and out of the lineup this year, but with both Samuel Girard (lower body) and Bowen Byram (lower body) missing, he should get a chance to log some third-pairing minutes. MacDermid has one assist, 21 hits, 14 PIM, three shots on goal and a blocked shot through seven appearances.