MacDermid notched two assists, a fight, a plus-2 rating and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

MacDermid set up goals by Andrew Cogliano and J.T. Compher. This was MacDermid's first multi-point effort since Feb. 12, 2019 -- he often struggles to get on the scoresheet at all. The gritty 28-year-old has produced three assists, 25 PIM, 48 hits, a plus-1 rating and just six shots on goal through 18 appearances this season. He's bounced between forward and defense, but he rarely gets enough ice time to make an impact in either role.