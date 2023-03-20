MacDermid (lower body) will return to the lineup Monday against Chicago, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
MacDermid, who has missed the past six games, has chipped in four assists, 76 hits and 49 PIM in 37 appearances this season. He will replace Cale Makar (lower body) in the lineup.
