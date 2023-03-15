MacDermid (lower body) won't be ready to face Toronto on Wednesday, Aarif Deen of Mile High Sports reports.

MacDermid has played in just one game over the Avs' last eight contests, logging a mere 11:56 of ice time in that lone appearance. Even once cleared to play, MacDermid is far from a lock to suit up on a regular basis and could find himself periodically serving as a healthy scratch behind deadline acquisition Jack Johnson. With a back-to-back on the schedule, it seems unlikely MacDermid will be cleared in time to face Ottawa on Wednesday either.