MacDermid (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
MacDermid, who last played Nov. 12, is expected to return to the lineup Monday against the Islanders, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. He has posted one assist, three shots on goal and 22 hits in eight appearances this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Sheds non-contact sweater•
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Skates with team•
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Skates in non-contact sweater•
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Out 4-6 weeks•
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Exits with lower-body injury•