MacDermid was a healthy scratch Friday against Dallas.
MacDermid filled in for Kiefer Sherwood in Colorado's previous game Wednesday, picking up two hits and a five-minute major, before heading back to the press box for Friday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. In six games this season, MacDermid is minus-3 with four shots on goal, eight hits, four blocked shots and five PIM while averaging 8:06 of ice time.
More News
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Enters lineup for Girard•
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Fills in for Johnson•
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Healthy scratch•
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Traded to Colorado•
-
Kraken's Kurtis MacDermid: Taken in Expansion Draft•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Posts lowest plus-minus of career•