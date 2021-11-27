MacDermid was a healthy scratch Friday against Dallas.

MacDermid filled in for Kiefer Sherwood in Colorado's previous game Wednesday, picking up two hits and a five-minute major, before heading back to the press box for Friday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. In six games this season, MacDermid is minus-3 with four shots on goal, eight hits, four blocked shots and five PIM while averaging 8:06 of ice time.