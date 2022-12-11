MacDermid (lower body) skated in a non-contact sweater Saturday, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

MacDermid, who has missed the last 12 games, is not one of Colorado's offensive stars on the shelf, but he does offer combativeness that has been missed. At several points during his absence, opponents have been overly physical with the team's stars with little response by the Avalanche, per Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now. The team's most physical players -- MacDermid, Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Josh Manson (lower body) -- are not around to retaliate. The player trying to fill that void is third-pair defenseman Andreas Englund.