MacDermid (lower body) was on the ice with teammates during Thursday's morning skate, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
MacDermid had been skating on his own, so joining teammates for the first time since his injury is a positive sign. The hybrid forward/defenseman is tentatively slated to return toward the end of December.
