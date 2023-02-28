MacDermid (concussion) remains in the protocol and will remain on the shelf against New Jersey on Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Even once fully fit, MacDermid is far from a lock for the lineup after the club required Jack Johnson in a trade with Chicago. The duo could split time in the bottom pairing but either way, MacDermid is unlikely to play every night. As such, he shouldn't be expected to offer more than low-end fantasy value.