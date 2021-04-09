Burroughs was designated for the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Burroughs made his NHL debut Sunday and has played in two straight games, notching an assist, five PIM and five hits. The 25-year-old blueliner may stay in the lineup for at least a few more games even if Bowen Byram (concussion) returns, as Jacob MacDonald was handed a two-game suspension Thursday.
