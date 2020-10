The Islanders traded Burroughs to the Avalanche for A.J. Greer on Saturday.

Burroughs is an unsigned, restricted free agent, so expect the Avalanche to offer him a contract in the near future. The 25-year-old defenseman has yet to make his NHL debut, as he played 58 games with AHL Bridgeport last season and posted eight points and 69 PIM. He's expected to start the upcoming campaign with AHL Colorado.