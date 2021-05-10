Burroughs was added to the taxi squad Sunday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Burroughs has two points in 13 combined games between the AHL and NHL levels this season. The 25-year-old blueliner likely won't see any action with the Avalanche unless he's filling in for an injury.
