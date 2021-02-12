Burroughs was recalled from AHL Colorado to the taxi squad Friday.
Injuries are piling up for the Avalanche, so Burroughs will add depth on the blue line. The 25-year old has yet to make his NHL debut. He's won't be much of an offensive contributor if he does crack the lineup, as Burroughs produced just eight points and 69 PIM over 58 AHL games last year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Kyle Burroughs: Returns to Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Kyle Burroughs: Cut loose by Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Kyle Burroughs: Inks one-year deal•
-
Avalanche's Kyle Burroughs: Heads to Colorado•
-
Islanders' Kyle Burroughs: Signs two-way contract with Islanders•
-
Islanders' Kyle Burroughs: Extended qualifying offer•