Burroughs was promoted to the active roster Monday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

With Bowen Byram (upper body) out of the lineup, Burroughs is expected to make his NHL debut in Monday's game versus the Wild. The 25-year-old blueliner has registered one point over eight AHL games this season. He'll skate with Jacob MacDonald on the third pairing.