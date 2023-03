Eller scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Eller snapped a five-game point drought with his third-period tally. The center has been limited to four points through 16 outings with the Avalanche. It's been a difficult season overall for the 33-year-old, who has 20 points, 126 shots, 91 hits and 44 PIM through 76 appearances between Colorado and Washington.