Eller (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday for Game 3 against Seattle, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Eller took part in Colorado's morning skate Saturday after leaving Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kraken in the third period. He notched three goals and seven points in 24 games with the Avalanche during the regular season after being acquired in a trade with Washington on March 1.
