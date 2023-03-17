Eller scored a goal on one shot over 13:33 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 win over Ottawa.

Eller scored his first since being acquired by the Avalanche, but the tally had to withstand added scrutiny. The Senators first thought it was icing, but that was not called. Then goalie Mads Sogaard appeared to have covered the puck, but only for a brief moment, giving Eller, who did not hear a whistle, the chance to bang it into the net. The goal stood, and the Avs had a 5-2 lead. He's beginning to establish a comfort level with his new team, as head coach Jared Bednar noted to Evan Rawal of the Colorado Hockey Now following last week's win over Arizona, Eller's sixth game with Colorado.