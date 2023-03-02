Eller had one shot on goal over 14:28 of ice time in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Devils.

Eller, who was acquired by Colorado on Wednesday, made it to the arena in time to play in that evening's game. Given the circumstances, it's not surprising he wasn't at his best, but the rest of the team can't fall back on a long day of travel. The 33-year-old skated as the third-line center, which resulted in that position's previous occupant, Alex Newhook, moving to wing on the second line. Eller is expected to remain in a bottom-six role while being strong on faceoffs -- a career-best 54.6 FOW% -- and having a role on the penalty-kill unit.