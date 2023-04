Eller (undisclosed) didn't play after taking a hard crash into the boards in the third period of Thursday's Game 2 versus the Kraken, Jesse Montano of DNVR Sports reports.

It took Eller some time to get up and move to the bench, where he remained for the rest of the game. He didn't retreat to the locker room, which is a silver lining, but it's possible the injury could get worse before Saturday's Game 3 in Seattle. He should be considered day-to-day until further information is provided.