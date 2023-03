Eller was traded from Washington to the Avalanche in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Eller has drawn into 60 games with the Capitals this season, picking up seven goals and 16 points while averaging 15:14 of ice time. Eller will likely primarily serve as a bottom-six option and a penalty-killer for Colorado, so don't expect a significant boost in his offensive production down the stretch.