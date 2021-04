O'Brien had one shot on net and five hits over 7:36 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

O'Brien was called up to fill in for the injured Logan O'Connor (lower body) and skated on the fourth line. In making his debut for the Avalanche, and playing his first NHL game since 2017, he did what fourth liners are sometimes employed to do -- be physical. O'Connor's return is being measured in weeks.