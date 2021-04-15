O'Brien notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

O'Brien set up linemates Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and J.T. Compher for the Avalanche's first two goals of the game. The 26-year-old O'Brien now has three helpers, 17 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-2 rating in eight contests. Entering this year, he had just two career points with the Capitals in his rookie year of 2014-15. He'll likely continue to play an enforced role on the Avalanche's fourth line.