O'Brien had one hit and 12 PIM in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Wild.
O'Brien has been a nasty, gritty presence since getting called up to replace the injured Logan O'Connor (lower body), so it shouldn't be surprising to see him get lit up with a misconduct in a blowout loss. He ran afoul with Minnesota's Matthew Dumba, and both were assessed roughing minors and tossed midway through the third period less than a minute after the Wild scored their eighth and final goal. In four games up with the Avalanche, O'Brien has nine hits and 19 PIM.
