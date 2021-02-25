O'Connor had two hits over 9:09 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Minnesota.
O'Connor ascended to the active roster with Brandon Saad (personal) away from the team and skated on the fourth line. O'Connor has two goals, 12 shots, seven hits and four blocked shots over six games.
