O'Connor picked up an assist, had two shots on net and added one blocked shot over 9:39 of ice time in Monday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.

O'Connor, positioned in the high slot, fed J.T. Compher at the bottom of the left circle, and he beat Ryan Miller to the short side from a difficult angle. It was O'Connor's second assist of the season, both coming in the last three games. He's filling in on the fourth line for the injured Matt Calvert, who is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury.