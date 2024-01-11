O'Connor scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

O'Connor extended his point streak to five games (two goals, three assists) with a third-period tally. His shot deflected in off Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague. O'Connor hasn't displayed much consistency on offense, but he's a steady two-way player in a middle-six role for the Avalanche. He's at seven goals, 16 points, 56 shots on net, 29 hits, 28 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 40 appearances.