O'Connor was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
O'Connor is expected to fill a fourth-line role while Brandon Saad (personal) is away from the team. In five outings, O'Connor has two goals, 12 shots on net and five hits. He's averaged 10:48 per game in limited time this season.
