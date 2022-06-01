O'Connor notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.
O'Connor set up Andrew Cogliano on what was the game-winning goal at 16:20 of the second period. This was a contest that saw the Avalanche get scoring contributions from all four lines as well as their top defense pairing. O'Connor has a goal, two helpers, 10 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating through eight playoff appearances as a fourth-line option.
