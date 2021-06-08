O'Connor (lower body) is ahead of schedule in his recovery and will be an option to play in Game 5 against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

O'Connor is physically healthy enough to play, but he'll need to be removed from IR to make his return official. His status for Game 5 will come down to whether Colorado feels inserting him into the lineup gives the team the best chance to win. If O'Connor's going to play, he'll be removed from IR prior to puck drop.