O'Connor (lower body) had seven hits and three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 5.

O'Connor was very active in a third-line role despite having been on the sidelines since suffering an injury back on March 31. His seven hits ranked second among Avalanche skaters and he logged just over 13 minutes of ice time, all of it coming at even strength. The 24-year-old won't provide much offense -- he has five goals and seven points in 43 career games -- but he adds energy and reliability to Colorado's bottom six.