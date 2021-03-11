O'Connor was promoted to the active roster and will play Wednesday versus the Coyotes.
O'Connor will assume his usual fourth-line role alongside Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Matt Calvert. O'Connor has three goals in 12 outings this year.
