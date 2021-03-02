O'Connor was recalled to the active roster and will play Monday against the Sharks, according to CBS Sports.
O'Connor has two goals and a plus-2 rating through seven NHL games this season. The 24-year-old forward should stay in the lineup as long as Matt Calvert (upper body) is out.
