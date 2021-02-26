O'Connor was demoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
O'Connor continues to be an occasional addition to the lineup when necessary. The 24-year-old has two goals in six outings this season and could be promoted again ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
