The Avalanche promoted O'Connor to their taxi squad Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
O'Connor has bounced between the minors and the taxi squad early on this season, but he has yet to appear in a game with the Avalanche. The 24-year-old forward potted two goals in 16 games with Colorado last campaign.
More News
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Shuffles back to minors•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Lands on taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Lands extension in Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Earns first playoff point•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Ushered to AHL•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Scores on breakaway•