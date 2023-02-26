O'Connor notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

This was O'Connor's first assist and third point through nine games in February. He banked a pass off the side wall in the offensive zone, and Alex Newhook was there to fire it home. O'Connor is up to 20 points, 74 shots on net, 97 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating while playing primarily in a third-line role through 57 outings this season.