Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Bound for AHL
The Avalanche reassigned O'Connor to AHL Colorado on Friday.
O'Connor's stint with the Avalanche lasted five games. He failed to tally a point during that span and never logged double-digit minutes in terms of ice time. His demotion could signal that Colin Wilson (shoulder) is ready to return from injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...