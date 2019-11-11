Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Called up to big club
The Avalanche recalled O'Connor from AHL Colorado on Monday.
O'Connor figures to replace Pierre-Eduard Bellemare in Colorado's lineup following Bellemare's concussion diagnosis. In 12 games at the AHL level this season, O'Connor, 23, has registered eight points. A year ago, O'Connor appeared in five games with the Avalanche and didn't record a point.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.