The Avalanche recalled O'Connor from AHL Colorado on Monday.

O'Connor figures to replace Pierre-Eduard Bellemare in Colorado's lineup following Bellemare's concussion diagnosis. In 12 games at the AHL level this season, O'Connor, 23, has registered eight points. A year ago, O'Connor appeared in five games with the Avalanche and didn't record a point.

